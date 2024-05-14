NxWorries Get Snoop Dogg for Soulful, Slow-Burning "FromHere"

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge are weeks away from sharing their second album as NxWorries, and the duo have enlisted Snoop Dogg and October London for a new single.

The latest look at Why Lawd? is "FromHere," a solemn soul jam about a lovelorn end of the evening, with .Paak singing, "The club 'bout to shut down, girl, don't leave me this way."

It's soon clear that the vocalist has nowhere else to go — a situation in which anyone might very well cry out, "Why Lawd?"

Snoop's guest spot comes at the end of the track in the form of a spoken word outro, sharing of the situation, "the worst thing that can happen to a man is if his lady gets up and changes the locks, and puts all his clothes on the front door, and now she's nowhere to be found, and now you have nowhere to go. Where do you go to? What do you do?"

As previously reported, Why Lawd? arrives June 7 via Stones Throw Records, and follows the duo's 2016 debut Yes Lawd!