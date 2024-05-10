Joint Slay Maximized by Every It Girl on Charli XCX’s “360”

Do you like bleached eyebrows? Vaguely Catholic imagery? Blown-out digital photos and judgemental glares? Then Charli XCX has the video for you.

Charli's latest dispatch from her forthcoming Brat is the wiggling "360," which continues Charli's run of declarative, thesis-statement opening tracks and comes attached to an Aidan Zamari-directed video starring an impressive roster of internet-approved It Girls that includes, among many others, Rachel Sennott, Julia Fox, Hari Nef, Alex Consani, Richie Shazam, Gabriette and — gasp! — Chloë Sevigny, who arguably drew the blueprint for this whole kinda deal.

The video opens with an It Girl summit of sorts, as they attempt to find the next up-and-comer. They eventually land on their unassuming waiter, and Charli launches into "360," which includes the lyric "I'm everywhere / I'm so Julia."

"360" follows "Von dutch," "Club classics" and "B2b." Brat arrives June 7. Check out the video below.