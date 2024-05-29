Last Gang Records Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Celebrations with Metric Cover by Maia Friedman

This year, Toronto-based indie mecca Last Gang Records celebrates its 20th anniversary. The label has promised a series of releases, re-pressings, new merch and special events to commemorate the milestone, kicking off today with a cover of Metric's "Love Is a Place" by Maia Friedman of Dirty Projectors.

Featuring Anand Wilder of Yeasayer, Friedman's rendition of the 2003 track arrives alongside a visualizer by Ryan Faist (a.k.a. boy wonder). Metric was one of Last Gang's first signings after music industry lawyer Chris Taylor and concert promoter Donald K. Tarlton started the label as a passion project.

"'Love Is a Place' is the closing track from Metric's first album. In my eyes, it's a song to transition from the darkness of winter to the unfolding warmth of spring," Friedman said in a release. "I knew I wanted to ask label-mate Anand Wilder to collaborate, and I'm so glad he agreed. We worked together in his studio in NYC and it was a delight recording and singing together."

She continued, "The original Metric arrangement is fairly stark and minimal, so we wanted to maintain that vibe, but instead of electric guitar Anand played some Angelo Badalamenti-inspired keyboards, and Os Mutantes overdriven Fuzz Wurlitzer."

"Congratulations to Last Gang Records on 20 years of service as a label home for artists of all styles," Metric added. "Feels good to be part of the ongoing story. Love ya longtime."

Limited-edition 20th anniversary merch items are now available, as well as re-pressings of Metric's debut album, Old World Underground, Where Are You Now? and Mother Mother's The Sticks. Check out Friedman's version of "Love Is a Place" below.