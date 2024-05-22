Thomas Mars and Sofia Coppola's Nepo Baby Romy Mars Launches Music Career

Romy Mars, the 17-year-old daughter of Sofia Coppola and Phoenix's Thomas Mars, is surely one of the funniest nepo babies around, having launched herself into the public eye by posting a cooking video on TikTok while grounded after trying to charter a helicopter using her dad's credit card to visit a camp friend. Now, she's launching her music career.

Mars released her debut single today, featuring two songs: "Stuck Up" and "From a Distance." They're pleasant, summery pop tunes, with "Stuck Up" featuring breezy acoustic strumming and "From a Distance" adopting a moodier, more synth-focused plod.

Mars is the sole writer of "Stuck Up," which was produced by Claud and Mickey Hart (drummer of the Grateful Dead). "From a Distance" was produced by Claud, who also co-wrote the song. Hear both of them below. They're not bad!

Mars recently appeared on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival alongside her grandfather, Francis Ford Coppola, for the launch of his contentious new film Megalopolis.