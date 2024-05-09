River Tiber and Justin Nozuka Share New Songs "Tell Her" and "Stranger"

River Tiber and Justin Nozuka have shared two new collaborative songs. You can hear "Tell Her" and "Stranger" in the players below.

Recorded "years ago," according to River Tiber, "Tell Her" feels very much in the artist's woozy wheelhouse, finding greatest clarity in its chorus. Listen closely, and seasonal sounds of the city will catch your ear.

"I recorded the sounds of late summer in Toronto and incorporated them into the production; cicadas singing, a rainstorm, jets overhead from the air show," River Tiber shares. "It reminds me of a simpler time in the city. It was a difficult record to finish and it sat in the vault for a while, but we decided we wanted to finally share it with the world."

"Stranger," meanwhile, is a hushed song "about how people disperse and can drift away as time goes on," per River Tiber.

It isn't as if this collaboration has come out of nowhere. "I've known Tommy since I was a teenager, I remember the first time we hung out we spent hours geeking over Jeff Buckley," Nozuka. "He taught me how to use [DAW program] Logic and was my main support when I was learning how to produce. I've always admired his artistry and sensibility, it's way past due for us to have music out together and just beyond proud of these songs."

"Justin is one of my biggest influences vocally," adds River Tiber. "One of my first experiences in music was playing guitar in his live band. Touring together and hearing him sing every night made a deep impression on me. In the years since, I think we have developed an unspoken understanding that makes creating and collaborating feel light."