Nelly Furtado Teams Up with Tove Lo and SG Lewis for New Single "Love Bites"

After an unexpected reappraisal from TikTok over "Say It Right," her 2006 collab with Timbaland, Nelly Furtado is back with a new single aimed at getting bodies moving on the dance floor this summer.

The formerly teased "Love Bites" comes courtesy of the Canadian singer-songwriter's team-up with Tove Lo and SG Lewis, with the incredibly intricate synergy of Nelstar / 21 Entertainment / Universal Music Canada / Republic Records / Casablanca Records / Polydor Records coming together to allow its release.

"I felt called back to music from the DJ community," Furtado said in a release. "DJs were remixing my songs at concerts, clubs, and on social media, and I realized how much people like to dance and escape to my music. It's the healthiest vice you can have, and I love the opportunity to write music that lets people escape more than anything."

As previously reported, Furtado has been spending studio time with the likes of Charlotte Day Wilson, Lido Pimienta, Dom Dolla, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake and more, though no word on whether all this artistic force will culminate in a new album as of yet. Her most recent record remains 2017's The Ride.

Listen to her latest below.