Watch the Trailer for Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Concert Special

Back in 2022, Lady Gaga filmed a concert film during her Chromatica Ball world tour. Now, the footage from the sold-out Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is finally being released by HBO.

GAGA CHROMATICA BALL will premiere on Max on May 25, and we can assume it will be available on Crave in Canada, if not for the premiere, then shortly after.

"This film chronicles a time of immense creativity… the fashion, the dance, the music," Gaga wrote on Twitter X. "Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other — you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget."

This isn't the only movie Gaga has on deck. She's also set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux.

Watch the trailer for GAGA CHROMATICA BALL below.