Meagan Aversa Rings in "Summer" on New Track

Toronto's Meagan Aversa is gearing up to release her debut album Blood Moon on June 7, and in the meantime, she's shared another single. "Summer" is a melancholic, acoustic-driven track, which showcases her banjo skills for the first time on record.

"'Summer' is kind of about watching the people around you change and grow and move away while feeling a little stuck or stagnant," Aversa tells Exclaim! "It's also about avoiding the depth of those experiences and holding onto idealized versions of people. Underneath these themes, we got to play around with some new sounds which was very fun, and led me to develop a deep respect for banjo players."

Aversa is cutting her teeth in the city's music scene, playing with Exclaim! Class Of alumni Paste and Velvet Beach on top of her solo endeavours. She'll play a release show for Blood Moon on June 8th at Torontos Monarch Tavern — tickets are available on Showclix.

Watch the music video for "Summer" below.