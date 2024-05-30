Watch Maggie Rogers Cover Joni Mitchell's "Catcus Tree"

Maggie Rogers released her third album, Don't Forget Me, last month; if you somehow missed it, it's good! She's currently touring North America behind the record, and performed at the picturesque Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Mission, CO, on Tuesday (May 28). While there, she did a setting-appropriate cover of Joni Mitchell's "Cactus Tree."

From the distinguished Canadian songwriter's debut album, Song to a Seagull, "Cactus Tree" feels like an early beacon of her balladic power. Armed with just an acoustic guitar, Rogers stays pretty true to the original, and she sounds really nice on it.

Check out Rogers's rendition below, captured rather beautifully by someone on her team. Having displayed a clear penchant for covering Canadians as of late, the singer-songwriter also recently did a cover of Tate McRae's "greedy."