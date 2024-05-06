Trent Reznor, Flea, Tom Morello Appear in Trailer for 'Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza' Paramount+ Docuseries

A documentary series about Lollapalooza is coming to Paramount+ this month, with all three episodes of Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza available to stream on May 21. Today, we get the first trailer for the Michael John Warren-directed project.

Festival co-founder Perry Farrell is among the talking heads who contributed to the three-part doc, as well as the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Ice-T, Chance the Rapper, music journalist Jessica Hopper and more. What originally began as a summer farewell tour for Jane's Addiction became what Morello refers to as "the declaration of independence for the alternative nation."

The clip gestures toward the story of how Lollapalooza went from "being a fringe thing to promoting popular music," embracing an even greater diversity of genres over the decades. It also overviews the festival's transition from travelling show to its stationary era as an annual event in Chicago, IL. Check out the trailer below.