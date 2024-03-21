music streams Archive

Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Fuck with Dill or Bill (Clinton), Finds Heteros "So Funny" on 'Hot Ones'
Gwyneth Paltrow was admittedly already full of regret for even agreeing to sit down with 'Hot Ones' host (and Nardwuar devotee) Sean Evans
Last night (March 20), Elton John and longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin were celebrated with a tribute concert in Washington, D.C.
Khruangbin aren't holding back when it comes to tastes of their upcoming record 'A LA SALA'
ASKO — the electronic project of nêhiyaw artist Marek Tyler — has just signed to Dine Alone Records
If you're struggling to get the hang of Photoshop, you're not alone; even the monarchy are in the same boat — either that, or Kate Middleton
Rupert Sanders's big screen adaptation of 'The Crow' is on the way, and, until further notice, we'll be watching its haunting first trailer
Following TOBi's take on Joni Mitchell's "Big Yellow Taxi," July Talk are the latest to cover a Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee for
Maya Hawke has teamed up with her dad Ethan Hawke for the upcoming film 'Wildcat,' the trailer for which has been unveiled ahead of the
Cola have returned with a new song. Below, you can hear "Bitter Melon" from the trio of ex-Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy and
Allison Russell, Brittany Howard, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, Katie Pruitt and dozens more have joined for
With the prominent placement of "Closer to Fine" in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie,' Indigo Girls have been back in the cultural imagination lately
Amid gearing up to hop on the yeehaw bandwagon with new album 'Country' (out April 5 on slowplay / Island Records / Universal Music Canada),
With 'Kung Fu Panda 4' potentially Jack Black's last turn as everyone's favourite heroic panda Po, he's not pulling any punches when it
Lauren Mayberry has been fronting CHVRCHES for the past decade-plus, but in 2023, she also began releasing her own solo music. Today, she
Wishing all women a very good day on this International Women's Day. Everyone else can suck it! Just kidding (kind of). But even if it
Exclaim! New Faves alumni and Class of 2024 grads La Sécurité released their great debut album 'Stay Safe!' last year. Today, the Montreal
East Coast songwriter (and former Hey Rosetta! member) KINLEY has shared a video for her song "Charlotte." Making the vibey cabaret rocker
"Summer" is here! No, not the season — we're talking about the new single from peppy pop rockers Good Kid."'Summer' is about spending the w
Fionn have returned with their first material of 2024. The BC twin sibling songwriters' new single "Your Type" can be heard in the player
Hark! A Fiona Apple appearance! It goes without saying that these delightful rarities are worth appreciating. After being featured on Flesh
Punk rocking Exclaim! Class of 2024 alumni Shiv and the Carvers have paid homage to fellow Ontarian Shania Twain today by putting their own
Mustafa has returned with his first track of the year. "Imaan" arrives today via Arts & Crafts. The song follows last year's
Exclaim! Class Of alum OLGA have returned with a new track. "Lie to Me" is the first taste of their upcoming record 'I Am Porn'
Continuing her run of visuals behind 2022 album 'Yet Again the Wheel Turns,' Vancouver-based artist and Exclaim! New Faves alum Wallgrin
You may be wondering if we've somehow time-travelled back to 2014 since the fourth-most popular member of One Direction (or fifth, dependin
The five-year media partnership between the CBC and the Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall continues to bear fruit, with new
We made it to March! I'm pretty sure I said the same thing about February, but it still feels like an important accomplishment to
Ahead of performing at JUNOfest in Halifax next month, TOBi — who released one of the 50 Best Albums of 2023 with 'PANIC' — has joined
Falcon Jane's Sara May is certainly in her country era. After teasing her latest atmospheric journey with "Dirty Dog" last year, she
I didn't see many echoing my sentiments when I put forth an Afternoon Bike Ride cut for Song of the Summer last year, but I stand by it
Fall Out Boy have shared a video for “So (Much) for Stardust,” the latest single and titular track of their eighth studio album that came
With vocalists/guitarists Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote holding it down after the rhythm section exited the Madrid-based band last year
Recent Bonsound signee Virginie B has unveiled her first single for the label. "Madone" sees the Montreal songwriter turn to hyperpop
Godspeed You! Black Emperor kicked off a run of 2024 tour dates on the weekend, and treated a crowd in New York to new, unreleased material
Pretty famously, Mick Jagger is a performer. He has been for quite some time now! The Rolling Stones frontman's knack for moving on stage
Just weeks after announcing her return to Boiler Room Toronto, locally based DJ and producer Zorza has previewed her set by sharing new EP
Four Beatles biopics in 2027 this, four Beatles biopics in 2027 that. What about 99 great Canadian songs coming together right now, over
SZA's "Saturn" has returned! No, I don't mean whatever astrology thing that means — I'm talking about the artist's new single
For the latest preview of their forthcoming album 'The Sprawl' (out March 22), Saskatoon indie rockers Close Talker have teamed up with
It's the Beaches' world and we're just living in it. Still riding the wave of newfound notoriety off of the viral hit "Blame Brett," the
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Japanese experimental virtuoso Haruomi Hosono's beloved 1973 debut solo album 'Hosono House,' Stones
Last fall, Fucked Up celebrated the 15th anniversary of their watershed album, 'The Chemistry of Common Life.' The orange 2LP vinyl reissue
Breezy psych instrumentalists Khruangbin have shared a new song from their upcoming album 'A LA SALA.' "May Ninth" is out now
Big Thief's singer-guitarist Adrianne Lenker has shared a video for "Fool" from her upcoming solo album 'Bright Future.' The song is
Happy love week! Between Galentine's, Valentine's and Family Day coming Monday (February 19), this part of the bleak midwinter is all about
You've heard Taylor Swift's version of "Wildest Dreams." Now, get ready for "DragonForce's Version."
Skinny Dyck — the moniker of Lethbridge, AB's Ryan Dyck — is back today with a new single, "Can't Change the Colour of Your Eyes," via
Fresh off the release of his fifth solo album 'What Do We Do Now,' Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis has been making the rounds for interviews and
IDLES are releasing their new album 'TANGK' this Friday, and they've found no better way to remind us of the horrors of late-stage capital
Prolific Toronto piano pop singer-songwriter Mike Evin is celebrating Valentine's Day by mourning love lost on his new jazz-laced breakup