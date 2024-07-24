To my great delight, earlier this year, Feist popped up on an episode of The Bachelor, a show within a franchise that is a car crash you can't look away from. It's something the singer-songwriter hadn't really addressed until now, when she poked fun of the appearance while in between songs in the latest instalment of NPR's Tiny Desk performance series.

After playing "Hiding Out in the Open," the quicksilver gem from her latest record Multitudes at the infamous NPR office set, Feist remarked, "The great joke that will always remain about that song is that we ended up singing it to contestants on The Bachelor — where true love rules all, of course," prompting laughter from the audience.

"So singing truisms about eternal love to youth on a game show changed the context forever," she quipped, laughing. In addition to "Hiding Out in the Open," Feist opened the four-song set with "In Lightning" from Multitudes, as well as playing two tracks from 2011's Metals: "Caught a Long Wind" and "The Bad in Each Other," which she described as "grandmothers" to her more recent catalogue selections. ("Redwing" is also the granddaughter of "Mushaboom," FYI.)

Check out the full performance below, following recent Tiny Desk visits from Phish and Laura Jane Grace.