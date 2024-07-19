Matthewdavid has shared a new instrumental beat tape, donating proceeds in support of Palestine. The Leaving Records co-founder's Uncleared is available to purchase and stream below.

The 29-track Uncleared, as its title implies, features beats prominently featuring samples that haven't been officially cleared. As such, the project is not available on streaming services, but can be purchased via Bandcamp both digitally and on limited edition coloured vinyl.

We will not be caught sample snitching on this fine day, but know that throughout the listen, the sounds of David Bowie, Joni Mitchell, Fripp and Eno, Warren G and Michael McDonald will leap out at you.

The artist notes that all proceeds from the project will be donated to Gaza relief, and that he will publish a donation receipt after the first month of sales.

Matthewdavid writes on Bandcamp of how he was "recently served an uncleared sample notice from a bigger label entity. It's the first time this has happened so I suppose we've been lucky, and it's honestly the first time I've reconsidered casually releasing this type of material — particularly on major streaming platforms. I'm not sure what lies ahead for sample-based music culture — but I'm hopeful it will be able to sustain and evolve as we attempt to emphasize the reclamation of the spaces on the internet where this music can be safely & responsibly shared, supported, and appreciated."