Here's Orville Peck Singing the Anthem at an MLB Game (and Showing More of His Face Than Ever)

Happy Pride! This weekend marked the end of Pride Month, and queer country icon Orville Peck celebrated by singing the national anthem at the New York Mets game.

On Friday night (June 28), Peck sung "The Star-Spangled Banner" before a game between the Mets and the Houston Astros at Citi Field. He wore a small mask over his eyes and, when taking off his cowboy hat for the anthem, continued to show more of his face than he's previously revealed.

Unfortunately, the Canadian singer-songwriter didn't sing "O Canada" since there wasn't a Canadian team involved in the game, but his baritone croon sounded great. Hear it below.

Peck has already released the first part of his Stampede duets album, with the rest of it set to arrive August 2. His North American tour includes a number of Canadian stops in the coming weeks.