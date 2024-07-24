It's been almost a year since former Exclaim! cover star, Toronto's BAMBII, released the JUNO Award-winning, Polaris short-listed, 2023 favourite EP INFINITY CLUB, and now, the artist is announcing her signing to Because Music.

She's celebrating the news today with a new single called "Spit," on which she's enlisted BEAM and Lady Lykez. Listen to that below.

The track follows recent offering "SHH," her first single of 2024. Whether all this new material signals the arrival of a larger body of work remains unknown — but chances are we haven't heard the last of BAMBII this year.

Having already established a performing relationship with Jamie xx last year at Toronto's Coda, the pair were reunited once again last night (July 23) in Brooklyn. She'll be back there for Brooklyn Mirage next month, but not before she makes her mark on her hometown with her signature JERK show on August 2.