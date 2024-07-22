Alanis Morissette headlined the final night of Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, IL, yesterday (July 21). The fact that Pitchfork was absorbed by fellow Condé Nast-owned publication GQ back in January (although they will apparently now remain separate entities, both led by global editorial director Will Welch) and laid off much of its staff makes the legend performing her Jagged Little Pill hit "Ironic" all the more potent — and she had some assistance from MUNA, known proponents of Canada's "lesbian campgrounds."

The trio had played the immediate support slot on the festival's other main stage just beforehand, with Morissette proceeding to bring them out near the end of her set, telling the crowd, "I'm gonna need some help singing the beginning of 'Ironic' tonight." (Again, probably because the ironic load was too heavy to bear alone.)

MUNA showed their reverence for the Canadian icon as soon as they graced the stage, immediately bowing down to her, with singer Katie Gavin — who is releasing her debut solo single "Aftertaste" tomorrow (July 23) — exclaiming, "I fucking love you so much. Fucking Alanis Morissette, everybody!" Adorably, the pop band were visibly nervous and had a jittery throat-clearing moment with Morissette before launching into the song.

Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.