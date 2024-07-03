Fionn Are Not Cool, Chill Girls on New Single "Bad at Being Casual"

Vancouver's twin alt-pop singer-songwriters Fionn are back with their second single of 2024, "Bad at Being Casual" — out now via 604 Records.

The track follows the March single release from Alanna and Brianne Finn-Morris, "Your Type," and last year's LP, I Might Start Smoking.

"'Bad at Being Casual' navigates the all-too-common situationship," the sisters explained in a statement. "We wrote it for those who can't help but eagerly dive headfirst into relationships. The confusing nature of casual dating can leave our heads spinning and our hearts in our hands. This song highlights the internal chaos resulting from presenting a cool exterior, while dying on the inside."

Two people liking each other at the same time — and both sharing the same level of investment — can feel like a rare lightning strike. Fionn let down their cool, chill girl exterior, revealing their willingness to fully commit atop punchy percussion, all the while knowing it's futile: "Family tree, your dreams, your agony, and I'm buckled in / I'm way too ready for the ride / Turning puddles into oceans when I need to really realize / It's not that deep!"

