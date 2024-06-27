Energy Slime Are Positively Charged on New Single "Negative Attention"

Vancouver duo Energy Slime are getting ready to unleash their long-time-coming debut album, Planet Perfect, in August. Today, they've shared another taste of the record with new single "Negative Attention."

"Someone that I had a long and complicated relationship with died a few years ago," Jay Arner explained. "['Negative Attention'] is about trying to feel normal afterwards." The track follows the LP's lead single, "Magic Wand," which the couple released in conjunction with the album announcement earlier this month.

The new single has an effortlessly melodic hook, as Arner repeats, "I've said it before, I'll say it again / Nothing's gonna be the same." It's one of those happy-sad songs that makes heavy subject matter sound breezy, driven by a jaunty piano line and warbling synths.

Energy Slime have shared "Negative Attention" alongside a music video shot in Langley's Campbell Valley Park — site of the former Langley Speedway — by Kelli Ogmudson. "We were inspired by Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii to make a performance video in a long-vacant site that was once a hub of activity," Jessica Delisle added.

Watch Arner and friends make some fine cartwheel attempts in the "Negative Attention" video below.