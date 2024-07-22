M. Night Shyamalan has some seriously talented kids. Filmmaker Ishana just made her directorial debut this year, while Saleka is a musician whose new single appears in her dad's upcoming concert thriller movie Trap.

Trap takes place at a concert of the pop star Lady Raven, and Saleka recorded the song "Save Me" for that fictional figure. It's a slinky, strutting pop banger — the kind of pop spectacle that's tailor-made for a choreographed dance routine in an arena. That's exactly what happens in the accompanying promo clip, which combines a music video with film footage of Lady Raven fans dancing to the song.

The catchy tune nicely contrasts the tense mood of the thriller film, which involves a sting operation that takes place at a concert (that happened to be filmed in Toronto).



Trap, starring Josh Harnett as a serial killer who brings his kid to see Lady Raven, will arrive in theatres on August 2. Watch the trailer below. Enter Exclaim!'s contest for a chance to win tickets to see the film in Canada here.