Hear Saleka's Pop Banger "Save Me" from Her Dad M. Night Shyamalan's New Film 'Trap'

The song is performed by the film's fictional pop star Lady Raven

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jul 22, 2024

M. Night Shyamalan has some seriously talented kids. Filmmaker Ishana just made her directorial debut this year, while Saleka is a musician whose new single appears in her dad's upcoming concert thriller movie Trap.

Trap takes place at a concert of the pop star Lady Raven, and Saleka recorded the song "Save Me" for that fictional figure. It's a slinky, strutting pop banger — the kind of pop spectacle that's tailor-made for a choreographed dance routine in an arena. That's exactly what happens in the accompanying promo clip, which combines a music video with film footage of Lady Raven fans dancing to the song.

The catchy tune nicely contrasts the tense mood of the thriller film, which involves a sting operation that takes place at a concert (that happened to be filmed in Toronto).


Trap, starring Josh Harnett as a serial killer who brings his kid to see Lady Raven, will arrive in theatres on August 2. Watch the trailer below. Enter Exclaim!'s contest for a chance to win tickets to see the film in Canada here.

