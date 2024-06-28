Clairo Is a "Nomad" on New 'Charm' Single

The rollout for Clairo's new album Charm has been decidedly low-key, and that vibe has so far extended to the music too.

The follow-up to 2021's Sling is arriving July 12, and Clairo shared the bouncy, tasteful "Sexy to Someone" back in May. Now, we get a second single and album opener "Nomad," which finds Clairo moving a bit away from vintage soul pop and toward the folkier side of her sound.

"I'd rather wake up alone than be reminded / Of how it was a dream this time," she sings.

Check out "Nomad" below.