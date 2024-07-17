Back in May, Montreal's Gulfer announced they were calling it quits after releasing the great Third Wind in February. They're playing their final shows later this week in Toronto and Ottawa, and have now surprise-released a new EP through Topshelf Records.

Gulfer's final release, a five-song collection called LIGHTS OUT, is now available for your listening pleasure. Here's what the band had to say about it:

This is one of our favourite releases as a band. Five years ago, it wouldn't have been possible for Gulfer to put out songs like these but this is where we're at now. This band has always been about having a creative outlet and to be able to channel our influences through our creative process and so it makes sense to end this journey by putting out this batch of songs that we are very proud to have made together. Hope y'all enjoy this last offering :)

Listen to LIGHTS OUT below.