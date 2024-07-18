After following up their 2022 debut album, Postcards from the Sun to the Moon, with last summer's standalone single "Seventh Floor," Exclaim! New Faves alumni Dawn to Dawn are back with another new track.

"Yours to Know" arrives today via SSURROUNDSS, the label imprint founded by the experimental Montreal pop trio's Tess Roby. "Dreamy" was the instinctive, incredibly basic first descriptor that came to mind when I heard it, and that's echoed in the song's press notes.

Unfortunately, sometimes it's simply apt. Dawn to Dawn lean more toward the electronica side, with co-conspirators Adam Ohr and Patrick Lee bringing a rhythmic persistence and shadowy feel to Roby's celestial synthpop stylings, but their music evokes more of an intimate, post-dinner party romp at a beautifully decorated apartment — and the twilight journey home, still buzzed on the company.

Listen to "Yours to Know" below.