Following their recent reveal of reissue plans, Cocteau Twins are celebrating their visual achievements with some recent shares from their archive of music videos.

On X (formerly Twitter) this week, the group revealed that a selection of official music videos had been uploaded to their YouTube channel, transferred from their original tapes.

Click over to said YouTube channel, and you'll find a great opportunity to give yourself a Cocteaus education beyond "Heaven or Las Vegas."

For instance, clips for "Evangeline" and "Bluebeard" could lead you deeper into 1993's Four-Calendar Cafe, while visuals for "Crushed" and "Aikea-Guinea" may push one toward the band's non-album singles.

Find seven tape-transferred videos from the Scottish outfit below.

Earlier this month, Cocteau Twins announced that The Moon and the Melodies, their 1986 collaboration with late composer Harold Budd, would be reissued on vinyl.

In May, the band's bassist-keyboardist Simon Raymonde announced he would publish a memoir later in 2024.

In 2023, vocalist Elizabeth Fraser had an asteroid named in her honour.