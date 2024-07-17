Exclaim! named PUP one of five must-see acts at Hamilton's Because Beer Festival 2024 earlier this year — and that was before we knew the beloved punks would bring out Cadence Weapon to perform "Connor McDavid."

In June, we were certain the Alberta-born MC's music video for the hockey-themed track could kickstart the comeback of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, and it absolutely did, as Canada's latest Stanley Cup finalists forced a seventh and final game in their series against the eventual champion Florida Panthers.

Ahead of the puck dropping on the NHL's 2024–25 season, spirits clearly remain high, as you can see in the stagefront performance video below.

The evening also saw PUP perform "Reservoir" with NOBRO, and reportedly perform a new, unreleased song as part of their set.

PUP will support Sum 41 on their farewell tour in early 2025. Their most recent album is 2022's THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTheBand.

Revisit Exclaim!'s recent interview with Cadence Weapon behind his 2024 album ROLLERCOASTER.