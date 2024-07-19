Jonah Yano has opened an ambitious new chapter by sharing a 31-minute jazz epic. "The Heavy Loop ( 永劫回帰 )" is out now alongside a video.

The piece is an improvised collaboration between Yano's band and animator/director Nik Arthur. The band live-scored Arthur's visual while watching it for the first time, and the video is a split-screen presentation showing both that visual and footage of them performing in the studio. The moody result features peaceful jazz abstractions and some minimal, searching vocals from Yano, with the arrangement reaching a stormy post-rock crescendo halfway through.

Watch "The Heavy Loop ( 永劫回帰 )" below. Yano has a new album due out this fall. He also contributed to Mustafa's upcoming album, Dunya.

