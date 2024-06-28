Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Leif Vollebekk, WHIPPED CREAM, Zeina, Karan Aujla

If you can believe it, it's almost the end of June. Does this mean the gloom will stop persisting? We can only hope! And while I'm not a medical professional, I have it on good authority (my own) that listening to the week's best new Canadian music is good for your health.

Leif Vollebekk continues to preview Revelation with stirring ballad "Southern Star," while WHIPPED CREAM leads off a brand new EP with "real 4 me." Meanwhile, Zeina has issued an expanded deluxe edition of Eastend Confessions after netting her first Canadian Billboard Hot 100 hit with "Hooked," and Karan Aujla continues his hot streak with "IDK HOW."

This week in album releases, the prolific Homeshake rides again on HORSIE — his second album of 2024.

Elsewhere, Energy Slime don't have time for "Negative Attention," and Clothesline from Hell does his best Limp Bizkit cosplay on "You Don't Know." After more than three years of quiet, Jennifer Castle returns with "Blowing Kisses" from The Bear Season 3, and Jadea Kelly predicts the perfect storm with the lead single from her new album Weather Girl.

Rain or shine, it's always a good time for The Eh! List, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



