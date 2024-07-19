Are you ready for celebration rock? Just when you thought Japandroids were done and dusted, they're coming back for a farewell album — previewed by a sweaty new track leading off this week's batch of the best new Canadian music.

It's also comeback season for Alessia Cara, meanwhile PC Music co-conspirator Cecile Believe and Toronto collective the Free Label have each delivered new cuts destined to soundtrack your next summer drive.

This week in album releases, we have full-lengths from Boy Golden (For Eden) and Sham Family. Begonia also dropped a new EP, as did Gulfer — marking their final release ever.

Elsewhere, Dawn to Dawn are back and more beat-driven than ever, while Menno Versteeg has released his first new music under his actual name. Sarah Davachi, Chastity and JJ Wilde have also all announced new records led by promising singles.

We may now be living in Katy Perry's "Woman's World," but you can find all that and much, much more (with a Dr. Luke-free guarantee) on The Eh! List below




