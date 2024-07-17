As Hollerado prepare for a brief reunion to support Tokyo Police Club's final shows, frontman Menno Versteeg has shared his debut solo single under his own name.

"Fish Out of Water" is Versteeg's first official single under his own name, although he previously released a few lockdown-era covers back in 2020, and he's also worked under the alias Mav Karlo and with the supergroup Anyway Gang.

It's fitting that this new song is released under his own name, since it's filled with personal details about getting roughed up as a kid and feeling out of place. It's a folksy acoustic tune that features Doug Paisley on acoustic guitar and vocal harmonies.

Hear "Fish Out of Water" below. It's out through Versteeg's own Royal Mountain Records.