There's no need to stick your dick in a blender to see Phish play live again, as you can now watch them perform from the comfort of your own home.

The jam legends paid a visit to the NPR office to play a Tiny Desk Concert. It was probably the shortest — and smallest — set they've played in years, but clocking in at 35 minutes, it's still pretty lengthy in Tiny Desk terms.

The band cycled through tracks from multiple points in their discography, and even paid tribute to NPR's All Things Considered theme song with a riff on opening track "Sigma Oasis." Watch it below.

Phish played a four-night residency at Las Vegas's Sphere in April.