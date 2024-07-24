Jane's Addiction have returned to form. After the original lineup initially reunited in 2022, guitarist Dave Navarro had to drop off their tour with Smashing Pumpkins due to long COVID, the band are set to kick off a joint North American tour with Love and Rockets next month.

As such, they've been teasing new material (and questionably recording at Johnny Depp's place) pretty much ever since getting back together. Today, that anticipation is finally realized: Jane's Addiction's have released a single called "Imminent Redemption" — the first new music from the outfit's original lineup in a whopping 34 years.

With Perry Farrell howling lyrics like "Let's all make a comeback," the new track is pretty on the nose. Listen to the "Imminent Redemption" below, and check out our ranking of Jane's Addiction's 10 Greatest Songs.