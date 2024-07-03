Watch Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals Bring Unbridled Punk Power to NPR's Tiny Desk

Before hitting the road this fall behind recent album Hole in My Head, Laura Jane Grace and her Mississippi Medicals band stopped by NPR to perform a Tiny Desk concert.

Grace and the Mississippi Medicals — comprised of her wife Paris Campbell Grace on backing vocals, Drive-By Truckers bassist Matt Patton, and Ergs drummer Mikey Erg — keep spirits high through their 15 minutes at the desk.

Their five-song set includes Hole in My Head cuts "I'm Not a Cop" and "Supernatural Possession," and recent single "All F—ed Out." A pair of Against! Me favourites in "Pints of Guinness Make You Strong" and "Black Me Out" are also worked in.

Read Exclaim!'s review of Hole in My Head. The album follows Grace's 2020 sophomore LP Stay Alive.

Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals have shows in the US planned for September, ahead of dates in Europe and the UK in November. Revisit Exclaim!'s review of Grace's May 2024 Ottawa performance.