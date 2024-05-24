Ontario Festivals
Electric EclecticsMeaford, ON
Home County Music & Art FestivalLondon, ON
Mariposa Folk FestivalOrillia, ON
Summerfolk Music and Crafts FestivalOwen Sound, ON
OVO FestToronto, ON
Live from the Rock Folk FestivalRed Rock, ON
WavelengthToronto, ON
Hillside FestivalGuelph, ON
Blue Skies Music FestivalClarendon, ON
WayHome Music & Arts FestivalOro-Medonte, ON
Québec Festivals
Heavy MontréalMontreal, QC
POP MontrealMontreal, QC
Festival D’été de QuébecQuebec City, QC
Montebello RockMontebello, QC
Pouzza FestMontreal, QC
Suoni Per Il PopoloMontreal, QC
Osheaga Music and Arts FestivalMontreal, QC
MUTEKMontreal, QC
Montreal International Jazz FestMontreal, QC
Atlantic Festivals
Flourish FestivalFredericton, NB
Halifax Pop ExplosionHalifax, NS
Harvest Jazz & Blues FestivalFredericton, NB
SappyFestSackville, NB
Newfoundland & Labrador Folk FestivalSt. John's, NL
OBEY ConventionHalifax, NS
Festival of Small HallsMultiple cities and towns, PEI
Evolve FestivalBeersville, NB
Lawnya VawnyaSt. John's, NL
Stan Rogers Folk FestivalCanso, NS
Prairies Festivals
Winnipeg Folk FestivalWinnipeg, MB
Regina Folk FestivalRegina, SK
Sled IslandCalgary, AB
Edmonton Folk Music FestivalEdmonton, AB
K-DaysEdmonton, AB
Country ThunderCalgary, AB / Craven, SK
The Harvest Sun Music FestKelwood, MB
Gateway FestivalBengough, SK
Calgary Folk Music FestivalCalgary, AB
Interstellar RodeoEdmonton, AB
British Columbia Festivals
RifflandiaVictoria, BC
Shambhala Music FestivalSalmo, BC
Vancouver Folk Music FestivalVancouver, BC
Kaslo Jazz Etc. Summer Music FestivalKaslo, BC
Armstrong MetalFestArmstrong, BC
Victoria Ska & Reggae FestivalVictoria, BC
Modified Ghost FestivalVancouver, BC