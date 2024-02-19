Gateway Festival
Bengough, SK
Celebrating established and emerging acts in small-town Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan’s Gateway Festival brings an abundance of arts and culture to the middle of the prairies every year since its inception in 2004. Taking place at Bengough Regional Park and hosted by the not-for-profit Bengough Municipal Arts Council, the festival is proudly focused on raising awareness for the importance of the arts and giving a platform to up-and-coming local artists.
Gateway is just as much a community as it is a music festival. The festival is largely supported by volunteers, which allows the revenue to be given directly back to the local community. Campsites are located next to the festival grounds, and offer three options for the weekend vibe that campers are looking for: family, quiet, or party. The campgrounds boast amenities like an outdoor pool, cook shack, and golf course, plus a limited amount of campsites with electricity.
In previous years, Gateway Festival saw names such as Big Sugar, the Kentucky Headhunters, Yukon Blonde, Terra Lightfoot and Kathleen Edwards perform to thousands of festival goers. Gateway bridges the gap between local and national talent, offering something for every music fan.