Suoni Per Il Popolo
Montreal, QC
Experimental artists push limits in local venues over several weeks
Suoni Per Il Popolo has been bringing avant garde and experimental artists from all over the world to Montreal since it was founded in 2000. In 2002, the festival partnered with the Société des Arts Libres et Actuels (SALA) and is presented by the non-profit organization each year. It is a three-week affair that includes roughly fifty concerts, mostly at local venues Casa del Popolo and La Sala Rossa. Suoni Per Il Popolo derives its name from the Italian phrase for “sounds of the people.”
In past years the festival’s lineup has included Sunn O))), Wolf Eyes, Grouper, Orville Peck and Lido Pimienta. Suoni Per Il Popolo consistently delivers a diverse mix of artists and genres with the hopes of introducing new acts to the province who have never played before. SALA also aims to always program 50% Canadian content to support the growth of local artists.
During its off-season, the festival hosts different concerts and events in partnership with various organizations. Suoni Per Il Popolo hosts a film series in partnership with Montreal’s Blue Sunshine film house, and an academic conference featuring national and international scholars. The festival also hosts a bi-weekly workshop series for at-risk youth year-round, as well as a music-focused workshop while the festival is running.