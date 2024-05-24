Evolve Festival
Beersville, NB
Combining music with environmental and social awareness
New Brunswick’s Evolve Festival has been combining music and social awareness since its inaugural instalment in 2000. The festival combines world class musical acts with workshops showcasing how music festivals and environmentally minded efforts can go hand in hand. Since 2016, the festival has been located on a 500-acre organic farm in Beersville, New Brunswick, about 30 minutes north of Moncton, having had to relocate from its previous home in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.
The festival sports an extremely diverse lineup each year, spanning across genres like rock, hip-hop, bluegrass and electronic. Festival goers can experience artists on the main stage, as well as smaller, genre-specific stages. In addition, Evolve Festival features up-and-coming musicians on yurt stages across the festival grounds. Over the years, Evolve Festival has seen acts like July Talk, the Sorority, Sam Roberts Band, Rich Aucoin and B.A. Johnston. In 2010, CBC Radio 3 deemed the event Canada's "best music festival."
The three-day fest operates with multiple green initiatives, right down to where they print their festival posters. Festival merchandise is printed on either organically grown cotton or recycled material using fair trade and labour practises, and food vendors at the festival use biodegradable and compostable packaging.
Festival wristbands include complimentary access to on-site campgrounds, including a quiet, family-friendly section for families with kids. Because of Evolve’s environmentally conscious nature, carpooling to the festival is highly encouraged.