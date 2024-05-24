One of the most thrillingly strange festivals in Canada

Described as one of “the most thrillingly strange festivals in Canada,” Electric Electrics has been freaking out the neighbourhood since 2006. Co-founded by performance artist Gordon Monahan and sociologist Chris Worden, the festival is held on Monahan and Laura Kikauka’s Funny Farm, which overlooks Big Head Valley outside of Meaford, Ontario, and offers a sharp range of avant-garde, experimental and crossover musicians.



Taking place on Civic Holiday Weekend every year, Electric Eclectics offers up a platter of sights and sounds that feed a genuine spirit of discovery. The farm has seen well-established acts like 1960s electro-psych devotees the Silver Apples, Detroit garage punks the Gories and no-wave pioneer Lydia Lunch over the years, while also taking its pick from a large pool of emerging nearby talent like Petra Glynt, U.S. Girls, Ice Cream and DOOMSQUAD.

Art installations, fog-machined forest dance parties and films line the event, which surpasses 1,000 guests each year. The festival has a BYOB rule with only a few food options, and camping is included in the three-day ticket.