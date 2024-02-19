Country Thunder
Calgary, AB / Craven, SK
A pair of events bringing the best of country music to the Prairies
Established in 1997, Country Thunder has been the premiere country music festival in Wisconsin and Arizona for decades. In 2016, Country Thunder expanded into Canada with the rebranding of the Craven Country Jamboree in Craven, Saskatchewan, and the introduction of a new event in Calgary, featuring multiple days of the best country music.
Previous lineups of the festival have seen performances from the likes of Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Jess Moskaluke, Meghan Patrick, James Barker Band, The Road Hammers, Toby Keith, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Dean Brody, Washboard Union, Autumn Hill, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Terri Clark, Old Dominion, Dallas Smith and Sammy Kershaw.
Saskatchewan attendees are also offered the opportunity to get the full music festival experience by camping while at Country Thunder. Campers have the option of bringing an RV or pitching a tent and families are offered a separate area where things are a little quieter to give you a break from all of the action.
While Albertans aren’t offered the camping experience at their edition of the festival, attendees get to enjoy beautiful Prairie Winds Park, a vital part of the Calgary community. The park grounds were revitalized in 2016 with upgraded areas for large events, new pool and play areas and better accessibility so more attendees can enjoy the natural beauty of the Prairie park.
In 2018, Country Thunder hosted a tribute concert in Saskatoon to raise funds for families affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. The event featured performances by Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel, Gord Bamford, Chad Brownlee, Jess Moskaluke and Hunter Brothers, and raised over $425,000.