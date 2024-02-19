Dawson City Music Festival
Dawson City, YT
Impressive acts shine at this tight-knit Northern festival
Known as “Canada’s tiny, perfect festival” by Vancouver publication Georgia Straight, Dawson City Music Festival has cultivated a tight-knit community in Yukon that began with its inception in 1979. Born from a two-day affair among friends, the festival has grown to be one of Northern Canada’s premier music events. DCMF takes over multiple venues across the city, centred around their main stage and beer gardens in Minto Park.
Dawson City Music Festival proudly presents growing talents before they rise to household names. Some of the many performers to have grace their stages include Blue Rodeo, Jenn Grant, the Weakerthans, Tanya Tagaq, Born Ruffians and Cadence Weapon. The fest also runs a Songwriter in Residence program each year that welcomes artists to apply for a month-long stay in Dawson City at the historic gold-rush-era Macaulay House. The Songwriter in Residence receives studio access so they can work on new material and full integrate themselves in the Northern Canadian community.
Festival goers travelling to Dawson City have plenty of options for mode of transportation. DCMF has partnered with Up North Adventures to offer canoeing packages for the adventurous souls looking to explore the Northern Canadian wilderness. There are also bus packages, flight options, and detailed driving routes available through the festival’s website.