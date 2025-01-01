Your privacy is very important to us. Accordingly, we have developed this Policy in order for you to understand how we collect, use, communicate, disclose and make use of personal information. The following outlines our privacy policy.

Before or at the time of collecting personal information, we will identify the purposes for which information is being collected.

We will collect and use of personal information solely with the objective of fulfilling those purposes specified by us and for other compatible purposes, unless we obtain the consent of the individual concerned or as required by law.

We will only retain personal information as long as necessary for the fulfillment of those purposes.

We will collect personal information by lawful and fair means and, where appropriate, with the knowledge or consent of the individual concerned.

Personal data should be relevant to the purposes for which it is to be used, and, to the extent necessary for those purposes, should be accurate, complete, and up-to-date.

We will protect personal information by reasonable security safeguards against loss or theft, as well as unauthorized access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.

We will make readily available to customers information about our policies and practices relating to the management of personal information.

By entering online, you consent to Exclaim!'s use of your Personal Information to contact you to promote draws and contests similar to the Contest, promote opportunities to subscribe to newsletters or promotional clubs, and notify you about related products or services.

By participating in the Contest, entrant:

grants Exclaim! the right to use his/her name, mailing address, telephone number, and e-mail address ("Personal Information") for the purpose of administering the Contest, including but not limited to contacting and announcing the Winners;

grants to the Sponsors the right to use his/her Personal Information for publicity and promotional purposes relating to the Contest, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, without further compensation unless prohibited by law.

We are committed to conducting our business in accordance with these principles in order to ensure that the confidentiality of personal information is protected and maintained.