Stan Rogers Folk Festival
Canso, NS
Showcasing exceptional songwriters from Canada and the rest of the world
The Stan Rogers Folk Festival is an annual three-day music event showcasing some of the best Canadian and international songwriters, founded in 1997 in honour of legendary Canadian songwriter Stan Rogers. Known colloquially as “Stanfest,” the event brings dozens of musicians to Canso, Nova Scotia to entertain the roughly 10,000 people who attend each year.
Over the course of more than two decades, the festival has seen performances from the likes of Richie Havens, Guy Clark, Nanci Griffith, Judy Collins, Swinging Belles, Archie Fisher, Martin Sexton, Catherine MacLellan, Garnet Rogers, Terri Clark, Lindi Ortega, Leonard Sumner, Brianna Gosse, Old Man Luedecke, Natalie Macmaster, Donnell Leahy, Rum Ragged and Reeny Smith.
Stan Rogers Folk Festival aims for a rule of thirds when creating their lineup each year — one third international artists, one third East Coast musicians and one third for the rest of Canada. The festival also strives to place up-and-coming artists alongside veterans of the music industry and has seen many of its rising stars go on to become international headliners.
The festival also offers attendees the opportunity to enjoy Nova Scotia’s beautiful outdoor scenery at the temporary campground set up just for the event. Whether attendees are looking to pitch a tent or drive their RV to the festival, Stanfest has affordable options and offers discounted rates for the days leading up to the event.