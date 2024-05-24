K-Days
Edmonton, AB
Edmonton's annual exhibition since 1879
Running in some capacity since 1879 (as the Edmonton Exhibition, Klondike Days and Capital Ex), K-Days is Edmonton’s annual exhibition, bringing 10 days of midway rides, rodeo events, food, drink, art exhibitions and entertainment to the Northlands fairgrounds, south of Northlands Coliseum, every summer.
Every day culminates with a concert on the South Stage, featuring many of Canada’s hottest acts from the worlds of rock, pop, hip-hop, folk and country. Past performers include Lil Jon, Ice Cube, Beach Boys, Destroyer, 54-40, Walk Off the Earth, Rural Alberta Advantage, Village People, Cheap Trick and Marianas Trench. While the entrance fee for the exhibition includes concert entry, there is also an upgrade available for those who wish to get the best seats in the house. The exhibition also promotes new talent by hosting an annual talent search, where amateur performers strut their stuff and compete for cash prizes. The exhibition also hosts an annual Pride Day to raise funds for LGBTQ programming in communities across northern Alberta.
There’s plenty of adults-only entertainment, including beer gardens (with beverages by Alberta’s top breweries), a casino and thoroughbred racing, but K-Days doesn’t leave out the kids either — the exhibition hosts kids’ programs during the days including live performances, carnival rides and games. Add in a parade, ribfest and nightly fireworks displays, and there are plenty of reasons why K-Days have been around for over 130 years.