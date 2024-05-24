Pouzza Fest
Montreal, QC
Montreal's annual punk extravaganza
Established in 2011, Montreal’s Pouzza Fest brings over 175 of the best international and local hardcore punk bands to various venues throughout the city. The three-day punk extravaganza’s name comes from the idea of topping a slice of pizza with poutine, the iconic Quebecois delicacy. While the festival’s namesake may be a little ridiculous, the lineup of bands is far from it.
Past lineups of the festival have included performances from bands such as PUP, Cancer Bats, Anti-Flag, Lagwagon, Sick Of It All, Suicide Machines, Full of Hell, The Flatliners, The Dirty Nil, War On Women, Mobina Galore, Ringworm, Such Gold, A Wilhelm Scream, Brutal Youth, Less Than Jake, Teenage Bottlerocket, The Front Bottoms, Municipal Waste and the Real McKenzies.
Festival founder Hugo Mudie, frontman of the now-defunct Montreal band The Sainte Catherines, also started Pouzza Records alongside the festival to help promote bands that would appeal to Pouzza festival goers. The record label has put out albums from the likes of Laureate, Panic Attack, Leatherface, Broadcats and more.
On top of all the ticketed events happening at venues all across the city, Pouzza Fest offers attendees the chance to witness free shows at outdoor spaces. They also host secret last-minute shows which attendees can find out about by following the fest’s social media channels.