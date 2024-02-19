Modified Ghost Festival
Vancouver, BC
Four days of extreme metal from the world's heaviest bands
Established in 2016, Vancouver’s Modified Ghost Festival is an annual four-day extreme metal festival that brings in some of the heaviest bands from across the world. Festival founder Jason Puder started out booking shows around the city for bands he was playing in, but eventually he started his own concert promotion company. Just a year later, Puder put together the festival and gave Vancouver metalheads an event to celebrate.
The multi-day metal fest has featured some of the best and most extreme acts from a multitude of subgenres over the years including The Black Dahlia Murder, Carcass, Nails, Municipal Waste, Red Fang, Dying Fetus, Gatecreeper, Power Trip, Obituary, Beyond Creation, Primitive Man, Exhumed, Psycroptic, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Job For A Cowboy, Cattle Decapitation, Misery Index, Suffocation and more. Local acts that have appeared include Baptists, Archspire, Anciients and Bushwhacker.
While Vancouver hosts a considerable amount of metal and hardcore acts throughout the year, Modified Ghost is the city’s biggest event for the genre and continues to draw in a comprehensive lineup of acts to local venues. The festival provides an opportunity for up-and-coming local bands to make a lasting impression on audiences coming out to see massive headliners who have often skipped the region prior to the event’s establishment.