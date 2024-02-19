Festival of Small Halls
Multiple cities and towns, PEI
Two weeks of shows in intimate venues throughout the province
Established in 2008, Prince Edward Island’s Festival of Small Halls brings dozens of artists to perform at small, rural venues across the province. Spanning across two weeks in the middle of June, the festival brings exceptional concerts to beautiful places across the island that have yet to be discovered by the masses.
The festival takes place at over 40 different venues including everything from breweries, barns, churches, community centres and more. Participating venues will take concertgoers all over the province from larger cities like Charlottetown and Summerside to small villages like Alberton, Kensington or North Rustico.
In past years, the festival has seen performances from the likes of JP Cormier, Old Man Luedecke, Gordie MacKeeman & His Rhythm Boys, Catherine MacLellan, John Smith, Ian Sherwood, Meaghan Blanchard, Ashley Condon, Vishtèn, Tara MacLean, Jenny Ritter, Boxcar Boys, The Small Glories, The East Pointers, Dan Walsh, Richard Wood, Nudie and Stephen Fearing.
In addition to musical performances, the festival hosts a number of workshops for musicians to hone new skills. Previous years have featured workshops on fiddle and pipe music, step-dancing, Highland music, live looping and other topics that appeal to a broad range of artists. The festival also partners with the Ontario Festival of Small Halls, which runs throughout Ontario during the back half of September, to feature a small number of performers at both festivals.