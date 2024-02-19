MUTEK
Montreal, QC
Blurring the boundaries of electronic music and digital art
MUTEK is an annual five-day fest that takes over the city of Montreal for a full sensory experience. Since its inception in 2000, MUTEK has pushed the boundaries of electronic music and digital art, bridging the gap between sound and sight. The festival’s name is a nod to the world’s constant state of evolution, with the “MU” at the beginning of MUTEK stemming from the word “mutation.”
Across its various events, MUTEK has seen acts like Nicolas Jaar, Four Tet, Kara-Lis Coverdale, Daphni, Marie Davidson, Robert Henke and Nicola Cruz bring rhythmic beats and stunning visuals to the city. The festival proudly offers a platform to the next generation of electronic artists coming up in the scene, and connects them with more established artists and industry professionals alike.
MUTEK has built up a network not only in the local Montreal scene, but internationally at events in Mexico, Barcelona, San Francisco, Buenos Aires, Dubai and Tokyo. Over the years, the festival has expanded its horizons to include showcases, tours and even its own record label.