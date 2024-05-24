Established in 1992, Kaslo Jazz Etc. Summer Music Festival is an annual event that takes place in the scenic village of Kaslo, BC. The festival is organized by the Kaslo Jazz Etc. Society, a non-profit organization and registered charity founded in 1993, which aims to not only promote jazz and related music but also to put Kaslo, BC on the musical map. Thanks to an ever-growing number of volunteers each year, the festival continues to bring great music and entertainment to the people of Kaslo and attendees from all over the West coast.

Named by USA Today and REUTERS as one of the world’s best outdoor music festivals, the festival offers a laid-back and intimate experience where folks can enjoy laying on the grass, dancing on the sandy shores and swimming in the lake, all while world-class artists perform on a unique floating stage on the shore of Kootenay Lake, with the mountains as the backdrop. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs, beach towels, picnic blankets, swimsuits and sunscreen.

The festival is also family friendly: children 12 and under are granted free admission, and the festival offers child-appropriate activities at the Kindermusik Kids Tent, including face painting, bubbles, puppet shows and balloon animals. To eliminate waste and keep the environment clean, the festival has a zero waste policy, featuring stations throughout the grounds to properly dispose of any waste and avoid littering. Shuttle busses are also available to pick up and drop off attendees from the festival grounds throughout Kaslo and to all their campgrounds.