Barack Obama allegedly makes his own yearly playlists, so we can only assume it was the man himself who chose to include Charli XCX's coke anthem "365" on the summer 2024 edition.

Did he confuse it with the slightly more family-friendly "360"? Maybe! Regardless, Obama has now joined Kamala Harris in the club of BRAT politicians, and we can only assume that he is, indeed, bumpin' that.

The rest of Obama's summer 2024 playlist includes Billie Eilish's "Chihiro" (if only he'd included the "Guess" remix), Bonny Light Horseman's "Old Dutch," Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em," Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby," Nick Drake's "One of These Things First," Tems's "Love Me Jeje," Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," H.E.R.'s "Process," the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and more.

No Chappell Roan is genuinely kinda shocking, but given how outspoken she's been about White House matters, he might've feared another Lucy Dacus situation. There's always the year-end list!

See the whole playlist below.