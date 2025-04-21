When they performed at the first weekend of Coachella, Rivers Cuomo offhandedly mentioned that the band had been busy "making the Weezer movie." (Notably, the fact that bassist Scott Shriner's wife had been shot by police days beforehand was not mentioned.) More supposed details about the project have now emerged, and if they're to be believed, the Weezer movie is taking a page out of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 playbook by casting Keanu Reeves as the villain.

As per Jeff Sneider's TheInSneider, the mockumentary-style film sees the Canadian actor as its primary antagonist because Weezer's first show was opening for Reeves's band Dogstar at Raji's in Los Angeles, CA, in March 1992 — which they reminisced upon last year, with Dogstar having reformed in 2023 to release their first new material since 2000. The film is reportedly about a high-octane rivalry between the two bands.

Described as a cross between Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the Weezer movie has apparently also cast Johnny Knoxville, Juliette Lewis, Eric Andre and Ben Schwartz, if it wasn't already Sonic the Hedgehog-y enough. Very Blue Album!