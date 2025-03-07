Charli XCX is following Brat Summer with a whole load of film projects — and this may include Greta Gerwig's upcoming Chronicles of Narnia movie, for which Charli is reportedly being considered for a role.

According to Deadline, Charli is "understood to be among top choices for a key role," rumoured to be Jadis, the White Witch. Jadis is the main villain of a few Narnia books, including The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The role was played by Tilda Swinton in the Narnia films that came out between 2005 and 2010.

Gerwig is confirmed to be making at least two Narnia films for Netflix, which will come to IMAX before landing on the streamer. It's not clear which books from the series Gerwig will be adapting.

This will be the director's follow-up to 2023's Barbie. She had apparently started writing her adaptation of Narnia even before filming Barbie.