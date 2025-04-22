Legendary hip-hop act the Roots are making a one-off stop in Windsor, ON this summer. The band will play a 19-plus show at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on June 20.

A presale for the show begins tomorrow (April 23) at 10 a.m. ET for Caesars Rewards members. Another presale begins April 24 at 10 a.m. ET, with the code TMROOT25. General on-sale begins April 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Caesars Windsor's website, Ticketmaster or at the venue's box office on April 25 and 26 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Though not tied to a tour, the Roots will be making the festival rounds this summer, including Phillips Backyard Music Festival in Victoria, BC, and Newport Jazz Festival.